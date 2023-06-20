Thai Infrastructure development: $1.82bn railway approved, boosting Southern Thailand tourism

Photo: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan via Thai PBS World

Recently, the National Environment Board (NEB) approved Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for two significant Thai infrastructure projects: the Mae Kam reservoir in Chiang Rai and a dual-track railway in the South. The meeting presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, was also attended by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa.

According to a source, the board gave the green light to the EIA reports for both Thai infrastructure projects, stating that the construction of the Mae Kam reservoir would alleviate droughts and floods, while the dual-track railway would enhance freight transport and support southern tourism. These projects will be brought before the cabinet, with contractors required to adhere to the conditions stipulated in the EIA reports.

The proposed Thai infrastructure dual-track railway spans 321 kilometres and will pass through four southern provinces—Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla—with a total of 65 stations. The estimated construction cost is US$1.82 billion, including expenditure for land expropriation (US$4 million), consultancy and management (US$35 million), and construction (US$1.78 billion).

The Surat Thani-Songkhla railway is anticipated to provide cost-effective, safe, and convenient transportation to the region. The number of passengers is expected to reach 7.7 million in the first year of service, 10.4 million in the following decade, and 16.1 million in twenty years, reported Bangkok Post.

However, some report state that a 29-kilometre stretch between Hat Yai district and Muang district in Songkhla has been occupied by approximately 6,000 families, posing potential challenges for the railway project implementation.

