Groom walks out as bride demands extra 970,000 baht dowry during wedding

A bride and her friend prompted a wedding fiasco in China by demanding extra dowry money on the wedding day, leading the groom to leave in anger. The incident took place in the Chinese province of Sichuan and sparked a lively debate on social media.

The wedding in May turned into an unpleasant drama when the bride listened to her close friend’s demand for an additional dowry payment from the groom on their wedding day. The episode ended up being a disgraceful affair for all involved. The groom and bride had a lengthy history of love and had faced numerous challenges together. To fund the lavish wedding, the groom worked hard, while his family spent a significant amount of money to host a grand reception attended by numerous well-wishing guests.

The groom’s family arranged a long line of wedding cars, showing just how meticulously they had planned the event. The groom gracefully approached the bride’s vehicle with a bouquet to usher her out. However, the bride remained motionless in the car, prompting the bewildered groom to ask her what was wrong. Unexpectedly, the sitting friend of the bride chimed…

“Don’t get out of the car yet. Today is an important day for my best friend. We have something to say: you need to show sincerity by giving her an additional 200,000 yuan or she won’t leave the car.”

Initially, the groom thought it was a joke. However, the bride remained seated and unresponsive. Realising the friend might have influenced her, he tried to convince her to exit the car quickly, as guests were waiting. Unfortunately, the bride’s friend reiterated the demand for an extra 200,000 yuan (around 970,000 baht) before she would get out. Relatives tried to persuade the bride to leave the vehicle, but she snapped…

“Don’t touch me.”

Angered by the situation, the groom finally asked…

“Will you leave the car or not?”

She replied…

“Did you not hear what my best friend said? If you don’t give me another 200,000 yuan today, I will not leave the car.”

Unable to contain his anger, the groom tossed the wedding bouquet aside and told the bride…

“You can go ahead and marry yourself.” He then walked away.

The event, widely shared on social networks, incited various comments. Many criticised the bride for listening to her friend and causing her groom distress on their wedding day. One comment suggested…

“The close friend might have thought the additional money would raise the bride’s value, and the bride listened to her. She tried to test the groom, but his throwing the wedding bouquet away might not have been planned. In the end, she ruined her wedding.”

In related news, the parents of a Chinese bride refused to allow their daughter to marry her future husband after the groom gave them four boxes of instant noodles as a wedding gift. The parents said the groom’s present was insulting. To read more click HERE.