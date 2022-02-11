Thailand’s popular dish pad krapao tied to high altitude balloon for space experiment

A plate of Thailand’s popular meal, pad krapao, was tied to a high altitude balloon, sending it 30 kilometres up into the sky for a space experiment by Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

To mark Thailand’s first space experiment using a high-altitude balloon, a large plate of pad krapao was sent up as well. Pad krapao, one of Thailand’s staple dishes, is stir-fried meat with basil leaves and chilli served with rice and a fried egg. The launch also kicked off the High-Altitude Experiment Platform at the Bueng Boraphet nature study centre in the central province Nakhon Sawan.

The experiment was aimed to explore the effects of high altitudes on nutrients, according to a GISTDA engineer, Amarin Pimnoo, and head of the National Space Exploration project.

“Is our Pad Kaprao edible in space? Will any of the nutrients be destroyed or will they improve? Let’s wait for it.”

With Thai food growing more popular worldwide, it is likely that it will be created as space for a meal. Pad krapao was picked for the research because it is tasty and simple to prepare at a low cost, but it should be noted that not all types of Thai dishes should be investigated in space.

The High-Altitude Experiment Platform, according to Tatiya Chuentrakul, vice director of GISTDA’s collaboration and knowledge-building department, might serve as a model for Thailand’s science and technology research activities.

High-altitude balloons can be used to explore the effects of near space on other ingredients, potentially leading to farming in space.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post