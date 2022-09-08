Connect with us

You can now submit Thai name ideas for a star and a planet

Astronomy lovers out there can now submit ideas for Thai names for a star and a planet. The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is seeking Thai name submissions as part of an international contest. The contest by the International Astronomical Union is titled “NameExpoWorlds 2022.”

The contest aims to name planets and stars outside the solar system that have been discovered or confirmed this year. Narit researcher Suphachai Awiphan said yesterday that the institute is inviting people to submit Thai names for the star GJ 3470 and the planet GJ 3470b that orbits around it. 

Star gazers can submit their name ideas HERE until October 7. 

People 18 years old and older can enter the contest in teams of two. People under 18 years old can apply in teams of three, with two students and one teacher advisor. Teams must explain the relationship between the star and planet’s names in three to four sentences.

A committee will select 10 teams to make short videos explaining their concepts and meanings. Finally, the committee will then select two team name ideas for the public to vote on.

Names must be four to 16 characters long when written in English. According to the submission form, the names should be…

“…for objects, people, or places of cultural significance. History or geography that has a long history worth remembering.”

Suphachai said the star and planet were first discovered in 2012, but Thai astronomers only confirmed their status this year.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Janneman
2022-09-08 17:50
The star GJ 3470 is a so-called red dwarf. There are some names popping up in my mind already 🤭🤭🤭
palooka
2022-09-08 19:33
Pnut and Anut are two that come to mind but think they should also take the time out to visit these stars and give it the personal touch. 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

