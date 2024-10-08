Phuket veggie festival gets a ‘clean plate’ in food hygiene check

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:20, 08 October 2024| Updated: 17:20, 08 October 2024
As the vibrant Phuket Vegetarian Festival unfolds, a team from Vachira Phuket Hospital is cracking down on unsanitary practices among street market food vendors and shrine kitchens.

Last Friday, October 4, Dr Thiraphong Aramruang, Head of the Social Medicine Group at Vachira Phuket Hospital, led an inspection mission at the Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lor Rong) and the Tao Bo Keng Shrine (Jui Tui), alongside officers from the Consumer Protection, Health Education, and Sanitation departments of Phuket City Municipality’s Public Health and Environment division.

The team meticulously checked the produce and cooking ingredients while dispensing vital advice on food safety and sanitation. A significant concern highlighted was the dangers posed by polar substances in reused frying oil. According to Vachira Phuket Hospital, these polar compounds are indigestible and can pose long-term health risks, including increased heart disease.

During the inspections, samples of reused frying oil were collected from vegetarian food stalls for laboratory analysis. One striking image from the day showed a box of cooking items discarded into a dumpster, underscoring the seriousness of the hygiene issues at hand. Additionally, educational leaflets were distributed to vendors to promote safe food-handling practices.

Last year, after the festival, officials disclosed that seven Chinese shrines had failed to meet food hygiene requirements, prompting this year’s proactive measures. On the festival’s opening day, October 3, the team inspected nine shrine kitchens, gathering fresh food samples for contaminant testing to ensure that Phuket residents can relish clean and hygienic festival offerings.

Vachira Hospital is also championing healthier eating habits during the festival with its campaign, Eat Vegetarian in a Healthy Way: Reduce Sugar, Fat, and Salt to Lower the Risk of Non-Communicable Diseases.

The initiative emphasises a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits in moderation, and the avoidance of overly spicy or salty foods. Special dietary advice has been issued for individuals with conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol, ensuring that all festival-goers can enjoy a safe and healthy culinary experience, reported Phuket News.

