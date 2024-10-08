Scammers posing as repair technicians target homes in Buriram

Picture courtesy of amarintv

Scammers posing as repair technicians have been targeting residents by forcibly entering homes and demanding payment for unnecessary repairs. This unsettling incident has left the community of Samrong, Plapplachai district, Buriram province in a state of alert.

On October 6, around 1pm, 59 year old Jamnien, was looking after her four month old granddaughter in front of her house when three individuals approached her. She recognised two men and one woman, all middle-aged. They inquired about her monthly electricity bill and the electrical appliances in her home.

The conversation took an alarming turn when one of the men claimed that the rubber seal on her refrigerator needed replacing, supposedly to reduce electricity costs. Jamnien informed them that her refrigerator was relatively new, having been purchased just a year ago and that her monthly electricity bill was between 500 and 600 baht (US$15 to US$18).

Despite her reassurances, the two men and the woman entered her house without permission. Concerned for her granddaughter’s safety, Jamnien followed them inside, only to find that they had already replaced the rubber seal on her refrigerator. They presented her with the old, cut-up seal and demanded 700 baht (US$20) for the new one, said Jamnien.

“It was shocking and terrifying. They acted like a gang, barging into my house without any respect.”

Jamnien felt compelled to pay the amount out of fear for her and her granddaughter’s safety, even though the value of the work involved was not significant, reported KhaoSod.

Jamnien’s experience is not isolated. Other residents have reported similar incidents, prompting calls for government intervention to prevent further occurrences.

The scammers appear to be exploiting a recent economic stimulus initiative, which provided each resident with 10,000 baht (US$300), to target households that might have extra cash on hand.

In related news, Thai police apprehended a young woman impersonating a Thai diplomat in Canada, accused of scamming a student out of 6 million baht using fake passport allegations.