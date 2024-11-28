Hospital blunder blamed for death of pregnant wife and unborn son

A Thai man is seeking justice following the tragic deaths of his pregnant wife and unborn son, attributing their demise to a misdiagnosis at a hospital in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri.

The 39 year old man, Wissanu Kirdchor, transported the bodies of his 39 year old wife, Lampai Pew-on, and their unborn son to their home province of Nakhon Ratchasima in Isaan for a funeral. The devastating incident occurred on November 24 in Chon Buri at approximately 10.30pm.

Wissanu revealed his intention to seek justice for his family, suspecting that the medical team at the hospital in Chon Buri made a diagnostic error. His wife was later found to have pre-eclampsia, a multi-system disorder during pregnancy, but a doctor initially diagnosed her with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In an interview with the media at the funeral, Wissanu recounted taking his seven month pregnant wife to the hospital on November 24 because she was unwell and experiencing stomach pain.

Following the initial diagnosis, the doctor concluded that his wife was suffering from GERD, prescribed medication, and advised them to return home to rest. While waiting for the medication, Lampai was sweating profusely, but the doctor insisted they go home.

During the journey, Lampai asked Wissanu to stop at a petrol station so she could use the bathroom. She appeared extremely exhausted, so he supported her as she walked to the facilities.

When they arrived home, Lampai began vomiting and urinating blood. Wissanu contacted an emergency medical unit via the 1669 hotline but the responders merely advised her to breathe deeply.

Dissatisfied with the advice, Wissanu decided to rush his wife to the hospital himself. Tragically, both Lampai and her unborn child died on the way. Although the doctor later attempted to administer CPR, it was to no avail.

An autopsy revealed that Lampai allegedly died from pre-eclampsia, not GERD as the doctor initially diagnosed.

Wissanu expressed frustration, stating that he and his wife provided the doctor with detailed descriptions of her symptoms, emphasising the seriousness of her condition and requesting to remain at the hospital for treatment.

However, the doctor insisted they return home. He has since lost trust in the hospital and is demanding accountability from the medical staff involved.

As of now, the hospital’s name remains undisclosed, and no representatives from any medical centre have come forward to clarify the matter.

