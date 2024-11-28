Colombian gang arrested in Bangkok for 3.2m baht assets theft

Published: 11:18, 28 November 2024
Colombian gang arrested in Bangkok for 3.2m baht assets theft
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from the Metropolitan Investigation Division 6 and the Phlapphla Chai 2 Station apprehended a Colombian gang involved in a high-profile theft case.

The gang is accused of breaking into a luxury vehicle and stealing assets worth over 3.2 million baht, including 900,000 baht in cash and 50 baht weight of gold bars. The incident involved a businessperson in the hair dye industry.

On the day of the arrest, senior police officials, including Siam Boonsom, acting police commissioner, and Nopasilp Phulsawad, deputy commissioner, directed the joint operation that led to the capture of 73 year old Jose Orlando Ocampo.

Officers recovered cash amounting to 475,000 baht and gold bars weighing 20 baht, valued at approximately 880,000 baht. The total assets retrieved amounted to around 1.3 million baht. Ocampo was apprehended in a rented condo on Sukhumvit 77, Suan Luang, Bangkok, following an extensive investigation by the Phlapphla Chai 2 investigation team and the Division 6 investigators.

The theft occurred on November 23 when the victim, who sells hair dye products, parked their white Lexus on level B5 of the Amp Chinatown car park in Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok. After selling 20 baht weight of gold for 883,000 baht at a gold shop on Charoen Krung Road, the victim stored the cash and an additional 50 baht weight of gold in their car. The following day, at around 10.30am, the victim returned to find their car’s left rear window smashed and the valuables missing.

Security footage revealed two unidentified men, believed to be foreigners, following the victim and taking a side bag and a white cloth bag from the victim’s car. This prompted a swift police response to track down the perpetrators.

Following tireless investigations, police uncovered that the suspect, a Colombian national, was residing in a rented condo on Sukhumvit 77. Police maintained surveillance around the area at around 3.30pm yesterday, November 27.

Ocampo was found hiding in his condo, having not shown himself since the crime was committed. An arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on November 26, charging him with theft involving the destruction of protective barriers and using disguises to avoid detection.

Ocampo confessed to the crime, admitting that part of the stolen assets had been given to an accomplice, also a Colombian national, who has since fled to Cambodia.

The suspect led officers to recover some of the remaining stolen assets from his condo. He cited financial needs as the motive behind the theft.

The suspect has been handed over to investigators at the Phlapphla Chai 2 Station to face legal proceedings. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track down his accomplice who has taken refuge in Cambodia, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying
    • Bangkok Post reports the arrest of four Colombian men for a series of burglaries in Bangkok, highlighting the effective collaboration between immigration officers and police in tackling rising crime rates. (read more)
  • Newsflare reports the arrest of a Colombian gang in Thailand linked to multiple burglaries, highlighting their methodical targeting of gated communities and the extensive evidence gathered by police during their investigation. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do international criminal gangs target luxury vehicles in Thailand?

Luxury vehicles often contain high-value assets, making them appealing targets for organised theft operations.

How do law enforcement agencies effectively track and apprehend international criminals?

Through coordinated efforts, surveillance, and leveraging technology, police can swiftly trace criminal activities and apprehend suspects.

What if the accomplice remains at large in Cambodia? How might this affect future crimes?

If unchecked, the accomplice could perpetuate further criminal activities, posing ongoing threats to regional security.

What motivates individuals from foreign countries to commit crimes in Thailand?

Economic hardship and perceived opportunities for high-reward theft drive some foreigners to commit crimes abroad.

How could international cooperation improve the capture of cross-border criminals?

Enhanced data sharing and joint operations between countries could lead to more efficient tracking and apprehension of international suspects.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

