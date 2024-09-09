Thai woman left blind and disfigured after misdiagnosis

Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman is demanding accountability and compensation from doctors and a hospital in the Phahonyothin neighbourhood of Bangkok after a misdiagnosis and medicine allergy left her blind and disfigured.

The victim, Sasinan, and her husband sought assistance from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after she lost her sight and suffered facial disfigurement due to the recklessness of a doctor at a private hospital in Bangkok. Initially, she only had conjunctivitis and a sore throat but the treatment not only failed to resolve her symptoms, it made them worse.

Advertisements

Sasinan explained that she developed conjunctivitis and a sore throat on June 18 and took medication from a pharmacy near her home but her symptoms did not improve. She then visited a private hospital for further diagnosis and treatment.

The doctor informed her that she was suffering from tonsillitis and required an antihistamine injection. She followed the doctor’s recommendation and returned home.

Unfortunately, she soon experienced chest tightness, a rash all over her body, blurred vision, and swollen lips. She sought advice from the hospital, and the nurse suggested she return to see the doctor on June 21.

Another doctor then diagnosed her with chickenpox and administered the same antihistamine injection. This time, she was admitted to the hospital. Shortly after the second injection, her condition worsened. Her right eye became more blurred, and she lost sight in her left eye.

Stevens-Johnson syndrome

Advertisements

On June 22, Sasinan was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was given another injection of the same medication. She reported feeling dizzy and numb throughout her body. She remained in the ICU for seven days, but her condition did not improve.

Sasinan was then transferred to another hospital, where it was discovered that she was allergic to the antihistamine administered by the first hospital and that she was suffering from Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which is typically triggered by a reaction to medications, infections, or, rarely, vaccines.

Her symptoms progressed during her stay at the second hospital, which lasted for one month and 15 days. She was later transferred back to the first hospital. The medical team there discharged her even though she had not regained her vision and still had wounds on her face and body.

Sasinan stated that she can no longer live her life as she once did and is unable to walk independently due to her vision loss. She wants the hospital to provide the best possible treatment and compensate her for losing her dream job.

Saimai Survive told Channel 7 that they would be contacting the hospital to discuss the treatment plan and reporting the issue to the Ministry of Public Health, seeking punishment for the medical team if their diagnosis was indeed incorrect.