Pregnant woman and unborn child die after receiving 4 injections at Rayong hospital

Photo via Khaosod.

A distraught husband and his mother have appealed for justice after his seven-month pregnant wife and unborn child died following treatment at a hospital in Rayong province. The patient was given four injections administered over 48 hours before experiencing symptoms of pulmonary edema, leading to the tragic loss of both lives.

The 42 year old husband recounted how his 37 year old wife, had initially been treated at a local hospital since May 25, after experiencing severe abdominal pain akin to labour. Following blood tests, blood pressure measurement, and an ultrasound, the doctor informed the couple that the pregnancy was at risk and gave the four injections to postpone labour, acknowledging that the baby’s lungs were not yet strong enough and it may have had complications after delivery.

The husband further explained that on the morning of May 27, he received a call from the local hospital, urging him to quickly visit as his wife needed to be transferred to a provincial hospital. Upon arrival, he found his wife in a serious condition, unable to regain consciousness and experiencing muscle spasms. She was immediately transferred to the provincial hospital, where doctors revealed that their unborn child had already died and the mother’s life was at a 50-50 chance. Despite doctors attempting CPR twice, they were unable to save her, Khaosod reported.

The husband is heartbroken, and believes that if the local hospital had properly checked and treated his wife upon initial registration, the lives of his wife and child could have been saved. He made a plea for justice and preventive measures to ensure such a tragedy does not happen to others, prompting his decision to seek help from the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Women and Children.

In response to the man’s grievance, Paveena Hongsakul, the Foundation’s Chairperson, has coordinated his case with Weerapong Kongkaew, the chief at Muang Rayong Police Station who advised filing a report. Alongside this, Dr. Rungroj Krittaphat, a Ministry of Public Health Consultant (Level 11), and Ministry of Public Health spokesperson, have pledged to investigate the reported case and coordinate with Rayong public health officials.

Paveena Hongsakul shared her concern about this not being the first case of its kind at the local hospital, with the recent example of another mother seeking justice for her lost child. The Foundation has requested that the Ministry of Public Health investigates thoroughly to uncover the true cause and implement proper preventive measures to avoid future loss of life.