Laotian driver runs red light, kills pregnant woman, unborn baby (video)

Photo via Facebook/ Suchada Thepkhamram

A Laotian driver ran a red light on Nittayo Nakhon Phanom-Sakon Nakhon Road in the Isaan province of Nakhon Phanom, crashing into a Thai family’s sedan, tragically killing a pregnant woman, and her unborn baby and injuring several others.

Video footage of the fatal accident shocked Thai netizens. The video showed a black SUV, driven by the Laotian national, whose identity remains undisclosed, running the red light at high speed and colliding with a white sedan.

The SUV was stopped by a traffic island on the left side of the road while the sedan continued, hitting a roadside shop house.

The Laotian driver and two female passengers were injured and taken to hospital. Channel 3 reported that they are now in a stable condition.

In the sedan, the pregnant woman, 23 year old Wichuda, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was sitting in the front passenger seat and was directly hit by the SUV. Wichuda’s husband (the sedan driver), their five year old daughter, her mother, and her niece were seriously injured.

Tragically, Wichuda’s unborn baby also died in the accident. A doctor removed the baby from her mother’s womb, and both bodies were transferred to their family for a funeral. Channel 3 reported that the family was heartbroken upon seeing the deceased baby girl.

Wichuda’s family told the media that the Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station had not yet determined who was at fault, despite the clear evidence that the Laotian SUV ran the red light. The family was astonished to be told by the police that they needed to find evidence themselves, despite this being the police’s responsibility.

Wichuda’s family feared that justice might not be served due to the wealth and influence of the Laotian nationals involved. They claimed that the Laotians had offered only 10,000 baht to compensate for their substantial losses.

Wichuda’s father expressed concerns about the transparency of the police investigation and urged the officers to ensure justice for his family, as the evidence indicated who was at fault.