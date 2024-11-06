Home invasion averted: Thai woman dodges ‘Yaba-dabbler’s’ entry attempt

Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Thai woman narrowly escaped danger after a drug-addicted man attempted to enter her home in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham. Police found 19 methamphetamine pills, also known as Yaba, in his possession.

The female victim shared videos of the incident on the news Facebook page, เจ๊มอย v+ (Jmoi v+). The videos showed officers from the Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station arresting the drug-addicted suspect on Sunday night, November 3.

The suspect, dressed in shorts and a black long-sleeve shirt, was sitting on the ground with his hands cuffed. A zip-lock bag containing 19 Yaba pills was shown to the camera by the police officers.

The victim told the news outlet that the man stalked her until she arrived home at around 8.50pm. He parked his motorcycle outside her house and stared at the property for a long time, as if trying to figure out how to break in.

The victim said she was home alone at the time of the incident, so she immediately called her boyfriend and later reported the matter to officers at the Phayakkhaphum Phisai Police Station.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the man walked around her home and tried each window and door in an attempt to break in. The victim said she was terrified and cried in fear.

Fortunately, police officers arrived at around 11.10pm and quickly arrested the man. Officers searched him and found a bag of drugs. It was not reported whether a drug test was conducted on the man but he was reportedly under the influence of drugs and spoke incoherently.

According to the police report, the suspect claimed that he entered the wrong house and mistook the woman for his friend. Police were not convinced by his explanation and took him to the station for further legal proceedings, although the charges against him were not made public.

A similar incident occurred at a teacher’s welfare accommodation in the central province of Kanchanaburi on October 30. The female teacher was about to enter her accommodation when she heard noises as though someone was inside her room.

The teacher decided not to enter and contacted a friend to check on her room. As she was walking away from the scene, a male stranger emerged from her room, leaving the teacher shocked. Police later arrested the man the following day and found that he committed the crime while under the influence of Yaba.