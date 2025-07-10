Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

The adorable baby pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, is celebrating her first birthday today, July 10. Born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, she has become a beloved figure worldwide, captivating people with her playful behaviour and undeniable charm.

Moo Deng has earned a special place in the hearts of many, thanks to her engaging antics. From her energetic pool escapades to her distinctive walk, she has delighted fans across the globe.

Her name, which translates to bouncy pork in Thai, perfectly captures her spirited personality. Whether she is enjoying a watermelon feast or starring in popular online videos, she serves as a reminder of the joy and zest for life, reported The Pattaya News.

This occasion also highlights the zoo‘s dedication to the conservation and care of endangered species. Moo Deng’s journey is a testament to these efforts. Here’s hoping for another year filled with joy, snacks, and smiles for Moo Deng. Happy Birthday, Moo Deng, you truly are unique!

In related news, global sensation Moo Deng is marking her first birthday in style, as Khao Kheow Open Zoo launches a special interactive programme called “Cook for Moo Deng,” inviting fans to help prepare her lunch.

The pint-sized pygmy hippo, who stole hearts worldwide after her viral debut last year, continues to charm fans. From July 3 to 31, the zoo will allow just two lucky families each day to get up close with the beloved “hippo princess.” The experience kicks off at 8.30am, with visitors joining zookeepers to learn about animal nutrition before hand-feeding Moo Deng herself.

“This gives families a real look into the daily care she needs,” said a zoo spokesperson. “And Moo Deng loves the spotlight — she’s become quite the diva.”

The young hippo rose to fame when videos of her clumsy first steps and bath-time splashes captured millions of views on TikTok. Her heart-shaped snout and obsession with watermelon helped make her a global ambassador for wildlife conservation, attracting gifts and fan mail from countries including Japan and Germany.

