Busted bud: British man nabbed with cannabis at Krabi Airport

A British man was arrested at Krabi International Airport after officials discovered a massive haul of more than 34 kilogrammes of cannabis stashed in suitcases. The late-night bust has set tongues wagging amidst continuing concerns over drug trafficking in Thailand.

According to Krabi Provincial Police, the drama unfolded around 11.50pm on Saturday, March 8, when vigilant airport staff found a suspicious bag tucked away in the men’s bathroom on the upper floor of the International Departures Terminal.

Upon investigating, officers uncovered a blue wheeled suitcase stuffed with numerous packages that appeared to be cannabis.

Initial inspections by customs officers, utilising advanced X-ray screening in the International Arrivals Terminal, revealed an astonishing 35 packages of cannabis flower buds of various strains.

Carefully packed in double-layer vacuum-sealed bags, presumably to keep any telltale odours at bay, the illicit stash reportedly weighed a hefty 37.84 kilogrammes with packaging. The contraband haul was crammed into two bulky suitcases.

Following the daring discovery, airport officials promptly arrested the suspect, whose name remains under wraps at the request of the police. The man now faces serious charges linked to drug trafficking and customs violations under several sections of Thai law.

Police confirmed that he has been charged with attempting to export undeclared goods, violating the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act, and breaching strict regulations on controlled herbs, as outlined by the Ministry of Public Health, reported Phuket News.

The seized cannabis and related evidence have been handed over to investigators at Nuea Khlong Police Station for further legal proceedings, as the case continues to evolve.

Despite recent relaxations in Thailand’s cannabis laws, particularly concerning domestic use, government officials and police maintain a hardline stance against drug trafficking. The stringent penalties remain in place for those daring enough to smuggle illegal substances across Thai borders.

As the investigation unfolds, this latest incident serves as a stark reminder that Thailand’s airports are no place for high-stakes gambles with drug trafficking.

Win Sinhaseni, owner of the hafaniceday cannabis shop in Bangkok, was disappointed to hear of another British holidaymaker trying to smuggle weed out of the country.

“This is a smudge on the Thai cannabis industry. Punishment is justified to a point. But then again, its just weed.”

Today, two Indian men were also caught trying to smuggle cannabis out of a Thailand airport. The suspects, Kamarudheen and Shibin, were arrested at the check-in counter Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.