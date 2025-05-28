Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

A Chinese man was arrested in Pattaya after allegedly running a fake online market scheme that conned victims out of tens of thousands of baht, with assets worth around 9 million baht seized by police.

The suspect, identified only as 30 year old Li, was apprehended at a condominium in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, following an investigation by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

The case began when police received a complaint from a victim who joined a Facebook group called World Dealing Market, which boasted over 200 members trading second-hand goods. According to the complainant, group administrators demanded a 189-baht joining fee, promising it would be refunded later.

“The admin provided a website link and password, claiming the site was operated by a legally registered company,” a police spokesperson said. The victim was told to complete three transactions on the platform to unlock full system access.

Trusting the claims, the victim transferred a total of 20,700 baht into an account but soon realised that no withdrawals could be made. The scam escalated when the admin demanded an additional 50,000 baht to “fix” the system. It was then that the victim realised they were being defrauded.

Police traced the suspicious website and tracked the money flow. They discovered that funds were being withdrawn in Pattaya by a mule using bank accounts controlled by the suspect, Li.

During the arrest, officers seized 746,530 baht in cash, three cars, five mobile phones, two bank books, and branded goods. The total value of the confiscated assets exceeds 9 million baht.

Li initially denied all charges but remains in custody while police continue their investigation into the scam, which may have targeted multiple victims, reported Bangkok Post.

“This arrest sends a strong message against online fraud and the exploitation of social media platforms for criminal activity,” the TCSD said.

The investigation is ongoing as police seek to identify additional suspects and recover funds for victims.