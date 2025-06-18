JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand

Deal includes live broadcasts, clips across Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
JAS secures Premier League and FA Cup rights for Thailand
Photo courtesy of Premier League

Football fans in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, rejoice! The rights to broadcast the Premier League and FA Cup have officially changed hands, with Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS) securing the exclusive deal for up to six seasons. Yes, you heard that right — the same JAS behind the popular streaming service MONOMAX.

While you might not be familiar with the name Jasmine International, the streaming platform MONOMAX has made a name for itself by airing international movies and series. Now, JAS will take over from TrueVisions, bringing the English Premier League and FA Cup to your screens with exclusive rights.

This deal, spanning Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, includes live broadcasts on Internet TV and Digital TV, as well as short video packages (Clip packages), all under exclusive rights granted by the Football Association Premier League Limited (FAPL).

Photo courtesy of Event Banana

The rights were auctioned with two options: a three-season deal from 2025-2026 to 2027-2028, or a six-season deal lasting from 2025-2026 to 2030-2031. JAS has opted for the longer six-season contract, which is now set in stone after FAPL confirmed the deal. But this comes with a hefty price tag — US$549 million (roughly 19.17 billion baht) for the full six-season package, or US$233 million for just three years.

The new deal is not just about football; it’s also a game-changer for how we watch it. As part of the agreement, the Premier League will be broadcast live on MONOMAX, accessible via smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and TV sticks. MONO 29, a free TV channel owned by JAS, will also air live matches. For a modest 400 baht per month, subscribers will get unlimited access to all Premier League and FA Cup games, plus international films and series, reported Main Stand.

Dr Soraj Asavaprabha, acting CEO of JAS, confirmed that no additional cost would be required to access the matches, and there are plans for potential partnerships with other platforms, like 3BB GIGATV and AIS Play, though JAS remains the exclusive distributor under the current agreement.

With this major win, JAS has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of Thailand’s broadcasting landscape, bringing world-class football to millions and potentially reshaping the way we consume entertainment.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
