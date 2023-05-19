Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecasted across parts of Thailand

PHOTO via iStock

The weather forecast for Thailand over the next 24 hours shows that westerly winds will continue to dominate the northern region, leading to reduced rainfall. However, there will still be sporadic thundershowers in some areas.

Meanwhile, northwesterly and southwesterly winds will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in increased intensity of thundershowers and heavy rain in some parts of the south. As a result, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach heights of 1-2 metres, while areas affected by thundershowers can see wave heights exceeding 2 metres. Caution is advised for mariners in the Andaman Sea and areas prone to thundershowers.

During this period, the accumulation of dust particles and smog remains minimal across Thailand due to ongoing rainfall in some areas and good air circulation.

Weather forecast for Thailand from midnight today until midnight tomorrow:

North: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and isolated thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Tak provinces. Minimum temperature 23-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C. Westerly winds speed 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and isolated thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum 38-40°C. Southwesterly winds speed 10-20 km/h.

Central: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and isolated thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram provinces. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 37-39°C. Westerly winds speed 10-20 km/h.

East: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and isolated thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 27-29°C, maximum 35-39°C. Southwesterly winds speed 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 metre high, exceeding 1 metre in thundershower areas.

South (eastern coast): Hot weather during the day with thundershowers in 40% of the area, and heavy rain in some parts of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum 35-39°C. Southwesterly winds speed 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in thundershower areas.

South (western coast): Thundershowers in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts of Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 32-34°C. Northwesterly winds speed 15-35 km/h. Sea waves are 1-2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Minimum temperature 27-28°C, maximum 36-39°C. Southwesterly winds speed 10-20 km/h.