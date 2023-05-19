50 year old man dies racing Harley, crashes into taxi on busy Bangkok street

A 50 year old man tragically died following a high-speed motorcycle accident in which he crashed into a taxi in Bangkok last night. Initial examinations by police and medical personnel revealed that the victim, Chatri, suffered severe head injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred near the Tung Song Hong bus stop on the Vibhavadi-Rangsit outbound road in Bang Khen Market, Laksi district, Bangkok. Police found Chatri’s black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with the license plate “อบฬ -176 กทม,” heavily damaged around 20 meters from his body. The front wheel had become detached, and the headlight was shattered.

In addition to Chatri’s motorcycle, a pink taxi with the license plate “ทส-976 กทม” was found near the scene of the accident. The taxi, driven by 48 year old Phichit, sustained damage to its rear bumper and tail light. Phichit remained at the scene to provide information to authorities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Chatri was riding at high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the rear of the pink taxi. The impact caused fatal injuries, and he died shortly afterwards. Reports suggest that Chatri’s Harley-Davidson may have been racing against an unidentified car, with eyewitnesses unable to recall the make, model, or registration number of the vehicle.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage from cameras near the scene of the accident to determine exactly what led to the fatal crash. Chatri’s body has been sent to Bhumibol Hospital for a forensic examination before being handed over to his relatives to proceed with customary religious rituals.