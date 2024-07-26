Efforts intensify to protect rare marine species in Andaman Sea

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Efforts to protect rare marine species along the Andaman Sea have intensified, with new aerial surveys revealing the presence of dugongs, sea turtles, and dolphins, highlighting a thriving marine ecosystem. The initiative, spearheaded by senior officials, aims to conserve these precious resources.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Pachara Wongsoonsawat has shown significant concern for the rare marine species in the Andaman Sea, prompting the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to conduct comprehensive surveys.

Dr Pinsak Surasawadi, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, emphasised the importance of marine resources and the collective effort required for their conservation, including seagrass, coral reefs, coastal areas, and various marine animals, especially endangered species.

Recognising the critical situation of rare marine species nearing extinction in Thai waters, Pachara directed the department to closely monitor the populations in the Andaman Sea using advanced technology, ensuring maximum efficiency. The initiative also involves integrating efforts with affiliated agencies to benefit marine conservation.

Dr Pinsak ordered a team of scientists and specialists from the department to collaborate with the Digital Technology and Aviation Centre, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and provincial natural resources offices. Their mission is to survey the distribution of rare marine species in Andaman coastal areas, including Satun, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Ranong, through aerial surveys.

Marine life survey

Using a nine-seat fixed-wing aircraft, the team conducted line transect surveys from June to July. In Krabi province, areas such as Ao Nang, Ao Thalane, Ao Nam Mao, Koh Lanta, Koh Si Boya, Koh Jum, and Koh Pu, as well as nearby seagrass meadows, were covered.

The survey identified 26 dugongs, including at least one mother-calf pair, 31 sea turtles, and one unidentified dolphin. In Phang Nga, areas like Phang Nga Bay, Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Yai, Pak Khlong Marui, Koh Mak Noi, and the Ra-Koh Phra Thong archipelago were surveyed.

Phuket’s surveying areas included Ao Pa Khlok, Ao Makham, and Laem Panwa. Ranong’s survey coverage included the Chang Islands, Koh Phayam, Koh Kam Noi, and Koh Kam Yai. In Satun, the survey covered Koh Lidi, Koh Tanyong Uma, Koh Saroay, and nearby island groups, revealing three dugongs, three sea turtles, six humpback dolphins, and seven unidentified dolphins, reported KhaoSod.

“The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is exploring new techniques, technologies, and innovations as directed by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment to enhance the conservation of rare marine species and marine and coastal resources.

“This involves combining scientific knowledge with public participation in all processes, from problem-solving to conservation, restoration, and managing marine debris at its source before it reaches the sea.

“Protecting our marine environment requires a collective effort from everyone. By working together, we can ensure the preservation and sustainability of our precious marine resources for future generations.”