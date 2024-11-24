French tourist missing after boat capsizes in Surat Thani

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A French tourist has been reported missing following the capsizing of a tour boat in Surat Thani’s Rajjaprabha Dam reservoir. The incident occurred yesterday, November 23, when strong winds and high waves overturned the vessel carrying 13 people, including 10 French tourists, a tour guide, a caregiver, and the boat operator.

Rene Mary Corre, whose age remains unknown, was part of the group enjoying a sightseeing trip at Khao Sam Kloe. As the winds intensified, the boat was unable to withstand the turbulent conditions and capsized.

Park officials quickly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued 12 people. Investigators are currently determining whether Corre might have been saved by a nearby tourist boat, as another group of French tourists was also in the vicinity during the incident.

Two tourists experienced chest tightness and were promptly taken to Ban Ta Khun Hospital for examination. Another individual, who had choked on water, was transported to Surat Thani for further medical attention.

Subsequently, the boat operator underwent questioning regarding the events leading up to the capsize, while the remaining tourists were safely brought back to the pier, reported Bangkok Post.

