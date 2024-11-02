Hundreds of Phuket families await relief as flood damage mounts

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s flood-stricken families are still waiting for disaster relief funds, as officials gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall on Thursday, October 31 to address pending disbursements.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Governor Adul Chuthong and attended by Sopon Thongsai, head of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket), reviewed the island’s slow-moving relief fund process.

Advertisements

The gathering united the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee (PPDC) and the Phuket Provincial Flood Victim Information Inspection Working Group. Together, they focused on a Cabinet resolution from October 8 that approved financial support for households affected by recent floods across Phuket’s districts.

According to meeting records, officials examined data from Thalang and Mueang Phuket districts, pinpointing the families most in need. In Thalang District alone, some 299 households require financial aid, with funds estimated at 2.691 million baht. This includes 64 households in Thepkrasattri Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) area, 114 in Thepkrasattri Municipality, 98 in Cherng Talay Municipality, 19 in Cherng Talay OrBorTor, and four in Sakhu OrBorTor.

Meanwhile, Mueang Phuket district has 163 households in Chalong requiring a total of 1.467 million baht in aid. The committee meticulously verified these figures, announcing they would be submitted to the provincial governor before moving through the bureaucratic chain to the DDPM headquarters in Bangkok and, finally, the Government Savings Bank for distribution.

Adding urgency, the committee also discussed a local fishing boat severely damaged by harsh weather, with the Thalang District Fisheries Office reporting substantial losses. The committee allocated an additional 200,000 baht in aid to the boat owner, reported Phuket News.

With disbursement still pending, officials emphasised the need for efficient processing. For many Phuket residents, the wait continues as they struggle to rebuild.

Advertisements

ORIGINAL STORY: Phuket landslide victims to receive 9,000 baht compensation soon

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat assured that compensation from the central government to victims and survivors of the landslide in Kata will be delivered soon.

The amount, 9,000 baht per person, will be paid directly into claimants’ bank accounts, Governor Sophon told reporters. He was speaking at the site of the landslide following a merit-making ceremony to support those who suffered in the disaster.

Many of those affected by the landslide had already received disaster relief support directly from Karon Municipality, according to Governor Sophon.

“The remaining 9,000 baht per household, part of the central government’s compensation, is set to be transferred to the victims’ bank accounts soon.”

The 9,000 baht per person from the central government is the only compensation to be paid by the central government, according to The Phuket News.

So far, none of those affected by the August 23 landslide have received any compensation from the central government.

“All compensation from local administrative organisations has already been distributed to the affected residents.”

Anuphong Panarat, secretary to the Phuket Governor, presented a list of disaster relief compensation provided by Karon Municipality. The total compensation amounted to 6,594,680 baht.

“The compensation received by each person depended on the criteria set by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, which is responsible for conducting surveys and providing aid.”

All 6.59 million baht provided by Karon Municipality has come from its budget and will be reimbursed by the central government later, said Anuphong.

“Since the incident, efforts have focused on rehabilitation and compensation in all areas, with particular attention to mental health support. Local government agencies have been actively providing care and encouragement to the affected residents.

“Currently, the community feels more encouraged to move forward and is fully committed to following disaster prevention measures at all times.”

It has yet to be made clear how much was paid to each person affected by the deadly landslide, which killed 13 people.

At Wat Chaithararam (Wat Chalong), officials from the Phuket Provincial Social Security Office presented compensation to the next-of-kin of three of the Myanmar workers killed in the landslide.

Landslide victims Ei Ei San and Aung Paing Phyo, both employees of Coral 789 Co Ltd, were entitled to each receive funeral expenses of 50,000 baht and a pension payout of 11,700 baht.

Let Let San, previously employed by Samran Chophon, was entitled to receive funeral expenses of 50,000 baht and retirement benefits of 900 baht, according to an official report of the handout.

Bannarak Sermthong, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Forest Department, confirmed that the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha 45 Foundation, which operates the tourist-popular Big Buddha viewpoint on the hills between Kata and Chalong, will face charges for causing or at least contributing to the devastating landslide on August 23.

Both Anuphong and Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee highlighted that the investigation is key in any legal action against the foundation in providing compensation to victims, reported Phuket News.