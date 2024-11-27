RTN to the rescue: Fishing boat capsizes in Songkhla

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) leapt into action on Sunday after a fishing boat capsized in the treacherous Gulf of Thailand, leaving its five crew members stranded. The alarm was raised by the Pattani Port Control Centre, alerting the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 2 (MECC) to the disaster, which occurred roughly 128 kilometres east of the Songkhla Channel.

The Rinrat, a fish trap vessel weighing 30.39 gross tonnes, succumbed to rough seas during the perilous Northeast Monsoon season, where maritime accidents are notoriously common. Without hesitation, the MECC mobilised a full-scale rescue operation.

A formidable fleet was dispatched, including a Maritime Patrol Aircraft Type 1 (DO-228), a Transport Helicopter Type 4 (S-76B), and the warship HTMS Pattani, complete with a special operations team.

In a nail-biting mission, the five crew members were located and airlifted to safety aboard the S-76B helicopter. They were later brought to the naval airbase in Songkhla, unharmed but undoubtedly shaken.

The operation underscores the RTN’s razor-sharp readiness during dangerous weather.

“Our personnel and equipment are always prepared to respond swiftly to emergencies on land and at sea,” stated a 2nd Regional RTN spokesperson.

For urgent maritime assistance, the RTN hotline is 1696, with additional contact options via 074-325-804 or HF Radio Frequency 8290 MHz. Their unwavering dedication to saving lives is summed up in their motto: “Protect the Nation, Defend the Gulf, Unite for the People.”

