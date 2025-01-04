Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop

Published: 11:32, 04 January 2025
Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

A tragic event unfolded when a police officer was fatally shot outside a barbershop in Saimai, Bangkok, following a heated altercation with another individual. The incident occurred yesterday, January 3 at around 8pm on Chalerm Phong Road in the Saimai district.

The victim, Burang Kasapon, a Deputy Inspector at Saimai Police Station, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition when rescue personnel arrived at the scene. Despite immediate first aid and urgent transportation to CGH Saimai Hospital, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 40 year old Ananop, was promptly apprehended by officers at the scene. A semi-automatic 9mm handgun was confiscated from him. Initial investigations revealed that Burang and his companions were dining outside the barbershop when Ananop arrived on a motorcycle. A verbal dispute ensued between them, escalating rapidly to the point where Ananop allegedly drew his firearm and fired several shots at Burang.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden escalation in tensions before the shooting occurred.

The swift response from law enforcement led to the immediate capture of Ananop, ensuring that the suspect was unable to flee the scene. Witnesses and those involved are currently being questioned to piece together the events leading up to the fatal shooting. The altercation, according to preliminary reports, appeared to stem from a personal disagreement, although the exact reasons behind the confrontation remain under investigation.

Officer down: Cop shot dead outside Bangkok barbershop | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

The community in Saimai has been left in shock by the incident, which has highlighted the risks faced by police officers even when off duty. The death of Burang, who was known for his dedication to the force, has sparked conversations about safety measures for law enforcement personnel in non-operational settings.

“It’s frightening to think that something like this could happen in our neighbourhood. We hope justice will be served.”

Police continue to gather evidence and testimonies to construct a comprehensive timeline of the events. The barbershop and its vicinity were cordoned off last night as forensic teams conducted thorough examinations for any clues that might aid in the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

