Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

A fire erupted at a workers’ camp in Soi Ruamjai Uthit, Moo 10, Chalong, early yesterday, January 18, resulting in extensive damage valued at over 100,000 baht.

Chalong Municipality was notified around 9am by Chalong Police Station, leading to an immediate response from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division. Local council members, along with heads of government departments, joined firefighting teams at the scene to manage the emergency.

The camp, constructed of wood and tin, was highly flammable, causing the fire to spread swiftly. Its proximity to nearby homes and rental rooms further complicated the situation.

Chalong Municipality dispatched three fire trucks and two patrol vehicles to control the blaze and safeguard surrounding structures.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire within 45 minutes, using water to douse the camp and the surrounding area, preventing further spread to adjacent buildings. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, although the camp and all property within were entirely destroyed, reported The Phuket News.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial findings suggest an electrical short circuit may have been responsible, but forensic officers from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Office will conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the exact cause.

