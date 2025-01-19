Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht

Fire devastates Chalong camp, damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht
Picture courtesy of Chalong Municipality

A fire erupted at a workers’ camp in Soi Ruamjai Uthit, Moo 10, Chalong, early yesterday, January 18, resulting in extensive damage valued at over 100,000 baht.

Chalong Municipality was notified around 9am by Chalong Police Station, leading to an immediate response from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division. Local council members, along with heads of government departments, joined firefighting teams at the scene to manage the emergency.

The camp, constructed of wood and tin, was highly flammable, causing the fire to spread swiftly. Its proximity to nearby homes and rental rooms further complicated the situation.

Chalong Municipality dispatched three fire trucks and two patrol vehicles to control the blaze and safeguard surrounding structures.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire within 45 minutes, using water to douse the camp and the surrounding area, preventing further spread to adjacent buildings. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, although the camp and all property within were entirely destroyed, reported The Phuket News.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial findings suggest an electrical short circuit may have been responsible, but forensic officers from the Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Office will conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the exact cause.

In related news, a fire broke out in Soi Rom Klao 7, Min Buri district, Bangkok, spreading to a chemical storage warehouse and destroying eight vehicles, including six cars and two motorcycles.

The incident occurred at 3.05am on January 17, when the Rama 199 Radio Centre was alerted to a grass fire in Rom Klao 7, Saen Saep subdistrict, Min Buri district.

Upon receiving the alert, the Bang Chan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation team, along with fire engines, arrived at the scene.

They found the fire had initially ignited in the grass and subsequently spread to a warehouse storing wood and chemicals, including preservatives.

