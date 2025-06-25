5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each

Thai police apprehended five people attempting to unlawfully cross the Thai-Cambodian border. The incident occurred at 7am, today, June 25, when a team from the Burapha Force, along with the Aranyaprathet Task Force and the 12th Ranger Mobile Unit, detained one man and four women.

They were caught in a sedan during a scheduled pick-up at the border area of Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. The group allegedly crossed the border via a natural route from Cambodia into Thailand.

According to statements from the women, they paid 4,000 baht (US$120) each to a local guide to help them illegally return to Thailand. However, they were abandoned at the border by their Cambodian guide. The women then contacted a male friend to pick them up, leading to their eventual detention.

The man involved claimed he was contacted by his girlfriend and, concerned for her safety, quickly drove to the location to collect her. This led to his arrest alongside the women, reported KhaoSod.

All people have been handed over to the police at Khlong Nam Sai Police Station. They face charges related to illegal entry and providing assistance for unlawful border crossing.

In similar news, two Thai women were caught by security forces in Sa Kaeo province after trying to illegally re-enter Thailand from Cambodia. The incident occurred on June 21 when the women were seen climbing over a barbed-wire fence at the border, reportedly after losing their passports due to heavy gambling debts.

On June 22, officials from the Burapha Task Force, Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, and the 12th Ranger Regiment increased patrols near the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek in Pa Rai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

During a late-night operation on June 21, officers noticed the two women scaling the concertina wire from Cambodia into Thailand, leading to their prompt arrest and an initial inquiry.

