Thailand

Friday Covid Update: 6,559 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

64 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,645 with 20,551 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,559 new Covid-19 cases and 6,875 recoveries. There are now 80,277 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 752 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,094,886 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,066,023 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 90,735,069 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 98,118 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 146,673 received their second dose, and 21,323 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Friday Covid Update: 6,559 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

image

Thaiger

Trending