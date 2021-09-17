Connect with us

Crime

Torture and forced disappearances bills pass House vote 368-0

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The House passed 4 bills on torture and forced disappearances. (via Reuters)

4 bills on torture and forced disappearances have now successfully passed the House of Representatives in a triumph for human rights in Thailand. One member of parliament abstained from voting while the rest voted unanimously in favour of the 4 bills in a vote of 368 to 0.

The bills include 34 sections covering a wide range of facets of dealing with the corrupt practices of forced disappearances and torture in the country. The bill differentiates these crimes and calls for them to be handled separately, treated as special cases with jurisdiction being granted to the Department of Special Investigations.

After investigation by the DSI, the bills also would push trials for cases involving torture and forced disappearances to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct for judgement.

The bills encompass topics such as rehabilitation for the victims of maltreatment and abuse, as well punishment for offenders convicted of the practice. Included in the punishments proposed by the bill is the insistence that supervisors that are aware of their subordinates’ actions but fail to take action to prevent torture or forced disappearance are also held accountable and face punishment for their contribution to the abuse.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin lauded the urgent need for these bills to tackle abuse by state officials who have at times severely violated human rights by engaging in torture or when suspects or people in custody of officials disappear suddenly and mysteriously.

The bills are aligned with international standards and are in compliance with current international treaties on tortures and forced disappearances worldwide.,

SOURCE: National News Bureau Of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 15:37
21 minutes ago, gummy said: Not really as the bodies previously discovered was when the Mekong had low water levels and bodies in barrels with concrete poured in do not float that well. Guess we will have to wait to…
image
gummy
2021-09-17 16:14
37 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Oh, absolutely. But it does give a weird vibe for the only person not voting in favour of the bill... Maybe he will "disappear" 😂
image
DrPhibes
2021-09-17 18:12
Six months from now, "Oh ya, Joe Ferrari, almost forgot as nothing in the news for the last 6 months, whatever happened to that guy?"
image
MrStretch
2021-09-17 19:04
It's one thing to write a bill and pass it into a law. It's another thing to keep the boys in uniform from using rubber hoses and disappearing someone. This only works if the Department of Special Investigations isn't influenced by…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-17 19:08
1 minute ago, MrStretch said: It's another thing to keep the boys in uniform from using rubber hoses and disappearing someone. A good example is why the road toll is so high! Boys (and Girls) in uniform have the tools,…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Hua Hin3 hours ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World4 hours ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand4 hours ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
Thailand5 hours ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand5 hours ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,555 new cases; provincial totals
Crime5 hours ago

Torture and forced disappearances bills pass House vote 368-0
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Pattaya6 hours ago

Thai-Russian 4 year old girl drowns in Pattaya home pool
Phuket7 hours ago

New centre proposed to provide ATKs cheap at Phuket entrance
Thailand7 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Covid Free setting, Pattaya bars might not open | September 17 |
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 17 |
World7 hours ago

Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
Thailand8 hours ago

The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending