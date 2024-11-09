French tourist severely injured after suicide attempt in Phuket hotel

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A 34 year old French tourist was discovered in critical condition following a suspected suicide attempt in a hotel room located in Phuket Town yesterday, November 8. The incident unfolded at a hotel on Phuket Road, where the man was found with severe self-inflicted injuries.

Phuket City Police were summoned to the scene around 5.40pm after the hotel owner expressed concern due to the guest’s prolonged absence from the room. When attempts to open the door with a spare key failed, Koysomboon, the hotel owner, sought police intervention for assistance.

Upon gaining access to the third-floor room, officers encountered the man on the bed, suffering from serious injuries. Police reports indicated multiple lacerations; one on his right arm and three on his left. A sharp knife was found nearby, and blood was evident across the room.

Rescue personnel from the Kusoldharm Foundation swiftly administered emergency first aid before transporting the man to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police have informed the French Embassy, urging officials to contact the Frenchman’s family about the situation, reported Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.