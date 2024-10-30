Phuket’s fundraising campaign hits full beam for cancer care centre

Pictures courtesy of Zakhar Berkut

Phuket is pulling out all the stops in a monumental bid to raise a whopping 290 million baht. The cause? Building a cutting-edge cancer care centre at Vachira Phuket Hospital. This essential government-run institution is on a mission to boost cancer treatment services for Phuket’s residents and those from neighbouring provinces.

Phuket’s top brass, Governor Sophon Suwannarat, announced a traditional ‘phaapaa donation’ event set to shake things up on February 8, 2025, at the hospital. This event is a joint effort alongside the Phuket Provincial Office, the Nomklao Foundation, and the Vachira Phuket Hospital Development Committee.

Governor Sophon highlighted the pressing need for this cancer centre along the picturesque Andaman coast. He urged everyone to rally together to improve critical care access for the local community.

“This hospital caters to all, irrespective of race or faith. We are incredibly thankful for the backing of Luang Por Sai Thong Techathammo, a revered monk from Chaiyaphum province, who has kindly agreed to patronise the phaapaa event.”

The blueprint for this six-storey marvel, covering 9,000 square metres on a gifted plot along Pracha Uthit Road in Ratsada, includes top-tier departments for radiation, nuclear medicine, chemotherapy, and inpatient care. A colossal leap forward in Phuket’s cancer treatment capabilities.

Pramookpisitt Achariyachai, who wears his hat as the Chairman of the Vachira Phuket Hospital Development Committee, laid out the step-by-step construction plan.

“We need to secure 150 million baht by February 2025 to kickstart phase one, setting our sights on delivering first-rate radiation therapy by September 9, 2026. This means patients from Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi won’t have to make long, costly journeys for treatment.”

This bold venture follows on the heels of successful past efforts, like March’s Radiation Run campaign by the Nomklao Foundation, which bagged over 7 million baht with a 4,000-strong turnout.

Dr Wirasak Lothongkham, the engine at Vachira Phuket Hospital, flagged the rising need for local radiation therapy.

“We’re talking about 1,000 new cancer cases annually, with half needing radiation. Currently, these patients have to trek to distant provinces such as Surat Thani or Bangkok, piling up travel, lodging, and meal costs.”

He stressed that the financial strain of this travel can deter families, impacting their ability to seek life-saving treatment.

For those keen to contribute, donations are being routed through Krungthai Bank into an account titled Donation for the Radiation Therapy Building, Vachira Phuket Hospital, account number 805 3 11019 3. Best bit? Every baht donated is tax-deductible.

Curiously, there’s been no word on why government coffers have remained closed to this project, especially since Vachira Phuket Hospital is under the Ministry of Public Health’s wing.

Currently, under PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s leadership, Somsak Thepsuthin handles the Health Ministry, a role he served in Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet. Before this, under Prayut Chan-o-cha’s reign, Somsak was the Justice Minister.

