Jealous Thai man kills mistress and commits suicide in Rayong

A Thai man killed his mistress and then committed suicide out of jealousy at a house in the Pluak Daeng district in the eastern province of Rayong. Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday, November 5.

Officers from Pluak Daeng Police Station investigated the deaths of a 32 year old Thai man named Rath and a 30 year old Thai woman named Phat at the one-storey house at around 7pm on Tuesday. They had reportedly been dead for at least three days before they were found.

Their bodies were located in the bedroom. Phat was lying face up on the bed with a single gunshot wound to the back of her neck. A .365 gun was found at her feet, and two bullet casings were on the bed. Rath’s body was on the ground near the bed with a gunshot wound to his left temple.

A neighbour told police that she heard two gunshots at about 10pm on November 2. However, she had never heard the couple arguing before, so she did not expect that a fatal incident would occur.

Phat lived at the house alone but two men, including Rath, visited her frequently. The neighbour noted that a black pickup truck had been parked outside the house since November 2, but she did not see Phat leave the house as usual. Suspecting foul play, she called the police to investigate.

Police conducted an investigation and suspected that Rath may have committed murder-suicide out of jealousy. Rath worked as an assistant to the abbot and monks at a temple in the province. He was already married with children but was secretly in a relationship with Phat.

Phat recently realised that she was his mistress and began to distance herself from Rath. She may have started seeing another man, whom the neighbour previously noticed, which could have made Rath jealous and angry.

In a related incident, a 60 year old Thai man murdered his mistress in her rented room in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima in October. The woman distanced herself from him after discovering that he hid the truth about his legal wife and children, which led to a heated argument and ultimately a murder-suicide.

Another fatal incident involving adultery occurred at a resort in Phuket in September, when a Thai man committed suicide in front of his mistress after his wife discovered their affair.