Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals

Residents in Chiang Mai alerted Thai media to a foreigner who abandoned and starved his two pet dogs to scam money from people in the community.

Thai residents from the Nam Pueng Village in the Saraphi district of Chiang Mai reported to the media that a foreigner renting a house in their village cruelly left two dogs outside his home and starved them for more than two weeks.

Locals revealed the foreigner adopted two Thai ridgeback dogs and at first seemed to love them. The dogs were walked every morning but then the novelty appeared to wear off and the dogs were later left to fend for themselves, wandering around the village streets looking for food. They would return to sleep under some trees in front of their owner’s house once they scavenged some scraps.

Over time the two dogs got thinner, sick and sad, but the owner didn’t appear to care.

The owner of the house the foreigner rented spoke to him about the problem.

The foreigner told the house owner that the dogs were stubborn and destroyed things.

He said…

“I don’t want them. Take them, if you want. ”

Residents urged an animal charity foundation in the province to rescue the dogs but they refused, adding they had been deceived by a foreigner in the past.

The foundation revealed that the foreigner left his dog caged inside a house for a long time. The foundation went to rescue the dog but the foreigner later sued them.

The foundation anticipates a similar scenario, that the foreigner will let someone take his dogs and later sue them.

The foundation recommended locals file a complaint with the police that the foreigner abused the dogs. They also warned that anyone wishing to adopt the dogs must report to the police and ask the foreigner to sign an agreement.

SOURCE: Khaosod