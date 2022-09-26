Connect with us

Thailand

Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals

Published

 on 

Photo via ศรัณยู ตะถา

Residents in Chiang Mai alerted Thai media to a foreigner who abandoned and starved his two pet dogs to scam money from people in the community.

Thai residents from the Nam Pueng Village in the Saraphi district of Chiang Mai reported to the media that a foreigner renting a house in their village cruelly left two dogs outside his home and starved them for more than two weeks.

Locals revealed the foreigner adopted two Thai ridgeback dogs and at first seemed to love them. The dogs were walked every morning but then the novelty appeared to wear off and the dogs were later left to fend for themselves, wandering around the village streets looking for food. They would return to sleep under some trees in front of their owner’s house once they scavenged some scraps.

Over time the two dogs got thinner, sick and sad, but the owner didn’t appear to care.

The owner of the house the foreigner rented spoke to him about the problem.

The foreigner told the house owner that the dogs were stubborn and destroyed things.

He said…

“I don’t want them. Take them, if you want. ”

Residents urged an animal charity foundation in the province to rescue the dogs but they refused, adding they had been deceived by a foreigner in the past.

The foundation revealed that the foreigner left his dog caged inside a house for a long time. The foundation went to rescue the dog but the foreigner later sued them.

The foundation anticipates a similar scenario, that the foreigner will let someone take his dogs and later sue them.

The foundation recommended locals file a complaint with the police that the foreigner abused the dogs. They also warned that anyone wishing to adopt the dogs must report to the police and ask the foreigner to sign an agreement.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-26 13:45
11 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the foreigner So many bad foreigners out there right now.
Fanta
2022-09-26 15:23
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: They also warned that anyone wishing to adopt the dogs must report to the police and ask the foreigner to sign an agreement. So much easier to just punch him in the face and then take…
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-26 15:28
Looks like the pets have followed the owner's way of life.....living as scavengers on the street. 
Guest1
2022-09-26 15:51
Wrong topic, sry!  

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok16 mins ago

VIDEO: Fire falls like rain from communication cables in Bangkok
Thailand27 mins ago

Father allegedy kills daughter’s cat for stealing his meatballs
Central Thailand1 hour ago

Whale watching season begins in Phetcha Buri
Sponsored7 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Special Features1 hour ago

Top 10 studio condos in Phuket (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Thai court overwhelmed with evidence in Forex-3D fraud case
Tourism2 hours ago

Airport expansion plans hastened across Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Viral video: American man joins Thai dance in Isaan rite
Politics3 hours ago

China backs Thailand to make APEC a success
Politics4 hours ago

Gen-Z students oppose an unelected senate 17 to 1
Thailand4 hours ago

Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals
Cannabis News4 hours ago

Tourist breaks Singaporean law by consuming cannabis in Thailand
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Large, endangered Indochinamon Bhumibol crab spotted
Thailand5 hours ago

Foreigner caught stealing luggage at Bangkok airport
Philippines5 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits the Philippines, 5 rescue workers killed
Travel6 hours ago

Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending