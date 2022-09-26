Connect with us

Gen-Z students oppose an unelected senate 17 to 1

PHOTO: Students, like those in this 2020 protest, don't want an unelected Senate. (via Lillian Suwanrumpha)

A new poll of university students revealed that Generation Z does not want an unelected Senate to be a part of the government anymore. The survey showed that by an overwhelming margin of 17 to one, the emerging generation does not want appointed officials. They believe that senators not elected by the people only hinder and undermine the democratic rule.

The poll was conducted by a political scientist at Rangsit University and talked to 707 students between the ages of 18 and 25 from around the country. It sought their opinion on the current and future political situation, specifically about the unelected Senate. The current senators were selected and installed by the former army leader and the now suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he took control of the Thai government in a military coup in 2014.

Some 85.5% of the people polled thought that all members of the Parliament or the Senate should be voted in by the public. They did not support the unelected Senate appointed by the military junta. Just 5.1% of people interviewed believe that unelected senators should remain a part of the government.

Do you believe there should be an unelected Senate in the government?
  • 85.50% – opposed to an appointed senate
  • 5.10% – support unelected legislators
  • 9.40% – declined to give a response

Do you believe there should be an unelected Senate in the government

 

The Rangsit poll shows that the younger generation heavily favours democratic principles. They generally do not support the current government leaders or system that gives weight to unelected political appointees. Gen Z feels that the suspended PM Prayut, along with the current caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, do not represent these democratic principles. They would prefer the next leader of Thailand to be more supportive of the more robust democracy in the country.

The results are not surprising as there have been near-constant pro-democracy demonstrations over the last few years. Though they were tamped down by Covid restrictions, protesters still push for a move towards a stronger democracy. So far though, every attempt in Parliament to amend the Constitution that the military put in place with an unelected Senate has been thwarted.

SOURCE: Thai Newsroom

 

