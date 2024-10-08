Food delivery rider braves Chiang Mai floods for customer’s order (video)

Photo from screenshot of อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 Facebook video

A determined food delivery rider braved floodwaters nearly 1 metre deep in central Chiang Mai to deliver an order, sparking widespread discussion on social media about the worth of his efforts compared to potential repair costs for his motorcycle.

A video widely shared online captures the moment a food delivery rider navigated through floodwaters almost 1 metre deep to deliver food to a customer. The incident occurred on Mahidol Road in Nong Hoi, Mueang district, Chiang Mai province, in front of the Asia Hotel Group, where water levels ranged from 50 centimetres to 1 metre deep.

Advertisements

The motorcycle managed to ride through the flood without stalling, a feat that drew both admiration and concern from viewers. Many praised the rider’s dedication and hard work.

“This rider deserves huge respect for his determination and effort to ensure the delivery reaches the customer despite such challenging conditions.”

However, others questioned whether the earnings from the delivery could justify the potential repair costs for the motorcycle.

“The cost of repairing the motorcycle might outweigh the delivery fee. It’s a tough situation for these riders.”

The video has ignited a debate on the struggles faced by food delivery riders, particularly during adverse weather conditions. It underscores the lengths to which these individuals go to fulfil their duties, often risking their personal safety and financial stability, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

“We need to address the root causes of these issues, ensuring that riders are adequately compensated and protected against such risks.”

In related news, a TikTok video showing a dedicated delivery rider wading through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver a package has gone viral, sparking calls for the rider to receive a bonus. The video, posted by user @pukky_laddawan from Nong Khai province, depicts the unexpected and heartwarming moment.

In other news, a food delivery rider suffered a personal nightmare when a customer refused to pay for a KFC order, claiming a ghost had placed it.