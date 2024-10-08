Thailand video news | Thai family prays for son’s release from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Johor state to revert to Saturday-Sunday weekend in 2025

Advertisements

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest news from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a Thai family’s emotional plea for the safe return of their son held captive by Hamas in Gaza, a defence of Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s use of an iPad for speeches at international forums, and an investigation into a luxury supercar convoy that caused traffic delays on the M6 motorway. Other key stories highlight the arrest of a Thai man for distributing explicit videos, Thai consulates in Southeast Asia transitioning to e-visa systems, and a viral encounter involving a Thai trans woman in Germany. Additionally, the video covers former Philippine President Duterte’s bid for Davao mayor amid an ICC probe, the deportation of a Cambodian maid after criticising her government, Vietnam’s remarkable GDP growth despite a devastating typhoon, and Johor state’s upcoming weekend schedule change in 2025.

A Thai family in Udon Thani is praying for the safe return of their son, Watchara Sriaoun, who is believed to be held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Watchara, one of six Thai nationals taken by Hamas during an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, had been working in Israel to support his family financially. His mother, Wiwwaro, expresses her desperation for his return, as the family has been left with few updates. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sought international help to secure the release of the remaining Thai hostages.

Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to PM Paetongtarn, has urged the public not to criticise the Prime Minister for using an iPad to read speeches at international forums. He explained that while PM Paetongtarn often speaks without a script domestically, global events like the Asia Cooperation Dialogue require precise language to maintain accuracy. Jirayu stressed that such adherence is necessary for international agreements, and citizens should focus on the substance of leadership rather than the medium used. He encouraged public support for the Prime Minister as Thailand stepped onto the world stage.

Advertisements

An investigation has been launched into complaints about motorway police escorting a luxury supercar convoy on the M6 motorway, obstructing regular traffic. The convoy, valued at 1.5 billion baht, was heading to a cultural event in Nakhon Ratchasima. Complaints arose after a video surfaced showing police motorcyclists clearing the way for the supercars, causing significant delays for other motorists. Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej has instructed an inquiry, stating that officers involved could face consequences if found to have acted improperly. The incident sparked online outrage, with many questioning the lack of public notification.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested Paitune on October 6 at his accommodation in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. He admitted to sharing explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend as revenge, claiming she gave him an STD without informing him before they engaged in unprotected sex. Angered, Paitune shared the videos after their breakup. He now faces charges under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crimes Act for distributing indecent material online, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Thai consulates across Southeast Asia are shifting to an e-visa-only system starting next week, with consulates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia closing their doors to in-person applications. Consulates in Laos and Myanmar will still accept walk-ins but with online appointment requirements. Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines will maintain regular operations. Applicants must be physically present in the country of their chosen consulate to apply. Meanwhile, Thailand has introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), offering up to five-year stays for digital nomads, cultural activities, and families.

A Thai trans woman, Chananthida “Pinky” Sanonok, went viral on TikTok after a police encounter during a picnic with her German boyfriend in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. The police were called over concerns of a potential argument, but the noise came from a loud sneeze by another resident. Pinky provided her documents, and the officers left after understanding the situation. Pinky later clarified the misunderstanding on TikTok, reassuring her followers that they had broken no laws. Many Thai netizens praised German police for their vigilance in addressing potential domestic issues.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his anti-drug crackdown, has registered to run for mayor of Davao City in the 2025 elections. Duterte, 79, previously served as mayor of Davao for two decades before becoming president in 2016. His son, Sebastian Duterte, will run as vice-mayor. Duterte’s presidency saw over 6,000 deaths in a police-enforced drug crackdown, though human rights groups estimate a higher toll. Despite retiring from politics in 2022, Duterte remains popular, though he faces opposition from human rights groups and political opponents.

Cambodian domestic worker Nuon Toeun was deported from Malaysia and publicly shamed after criticising former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Arrested in Malaysia, she was escorted back to Phnom Penh, where Cambodian authorities distributed photos of her in handcuffs. Toeun had frequently criticised the Cambodian government, including Prime Minister Hun Manet and Hun Sen, on social media. Her deportation has sparked widespread condemnation, with human rights groups criticising both Cambodia and Malaysia for suppressing dissent and violating freedom of expression. Toeun is currently detained in Phnom Penh’s Prey Sar Prison without legal representation.

Vietnam recorded its highest GDP growth in two years, with a 7.4% year-on-year increase in Q3 2024, despite the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi. This growth was driven by strong exports, industrial production, and increased foreign investment. Exports rose 10.7%, industrial production grew 10.8%, and foreign investment inflows reached $17.3 billion. However, Typhoon Yagi caused significant damage in northern Vietnam, disrupting manufacturing. Vietnam aims for 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2024, with the IMF and ADB projecting 6-6.1% growth, though they warn geopolitical tensions could impact external demand.

Malaysia’s Johor state will revert to a Saturday-Sunday weekend starting January 1, 2025, after 11 years of observing a Friday-Saturday weekend. The decision, announced by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, follows consultations with the Johor Islamic Religious Council and has received the consent of Sultan Ibrahim, Malaysia’s king. The change is aimed at accommodating Friday prayers for Muslim workers while aligning the weekend with the private and public sectors. Johor had previously adopted a Friday-Saturday weekend in 2014 to honour Islam, the state’s official religion.