Delivery rider wades through flood to deliver package in Nong Khai (video)

Picture courtesy of @pukky_laddawan TikTok

A TikTok video showing a dedicated delivery rider wading through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver a package has gone viral, sparking calls for the rider to receive a bonus. The video, posted by user @pukky_laddawan from Nong Khai province, depicts the unexpected and heartwarming moment.

Yesterday, September 19, TikTok user @pukky_laddawan, a resident of flood-affected Nong Khai province, shared a video that brought smiles amidst the ongoing disaster. The footage shows a delivery rider trudging through knee-high floodwaters to ensure a package reaches its recipient.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “Rider braving the flood to deliver packages. Thank you so much! #NongKhai #MekongRiverNongKhai #NongKhaiFlood #fyp.”

The video quickly gained traction, with netizens expressing their admiration for the rider’s dedication. Many hailed the rider as a Top Rider and called for the company to reward such hard work with a bonus. Despite the praise, some viewers were curious about how the rider managed to navigate the flooded streets to reach the destination, reported Sanook.

“Send this to the company. This year’s bonus should be substantial.”

“The homeowner said we’re resilient, but this rider is even more so.”

“I truly admire this guy. Real dedication.”

“This rider should get an Employee of the Year award.”

“Amazing job by the rider. I feel relieved my package arrived.”

“During floods, there should be a bonus.”

“Fantastic. Job first.”

“At least this package survived the flood.”

“Delivering to all levels (of water).”

“So endearing and skilled. Doing everything for the customer.”

