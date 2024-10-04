LINE MAN Wongnai expands food delivery across Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

LINE MAN Wongnai is significantly expanding in Thailand’s food delivery market, with over 10 million users monthly and more than 100,000 riders servicing all 77 provinces.

Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of LINE MAN Wongnai, highlighted the continuous growth of the food delivery market in Thailand. The platform now caters to over 10 million users each month and has a rider network of more than 100,000 individuals spread across all 77 provinces. LINE MAN Wongnai uniquely provides services in over 328 districts, experiencing a growth of more than 50% over the past two years.

Focused on continuous expansion, the company prides itself on being a comprehensive food service platform, offering everything from street food to legendary old restaurants, large chains, and trendy eateries. The platform currently lists over 700,000 restaurants.

Consumer behaviour reflects a cautious approach to spending, with a keen eye on value for money through online channels. To align with this trend, LINE MAN Wongnai has rebranded under the concept of Cheapest Every Day, aiming to help Thais discover the best eateries nationwide at the most affordable prices. They have also introduced a feature allowing users to apply up to three discounts in a single order.

The company invested over 300 million baht in marketing, combining discount coupons and marketing activities. The familiar LINE MAN mascot, Moon, now steps into the real world as a presenter and representative of the riders delivering delicious meals to customers. To boost brand recognition, a new advertising campaign has been launched, including both online and offline media in Bangkok’s business districts.

Additionally, significant collaborations with leading partner restaurants bring their mascots into the campaign, promoting the Cheapest Every Day initiative on LINE MAN. The company anticipates a 25% sales growth in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

LINE MAN offers substantial discounts without requiring a subscription, allowing users to enjoy up to three simultaneous discounts per order, reported KhaoSod.

LINE MAN promotions

The promotions include:

1. Free delivery: Zero-baht delivery fee on all orders.

2. Hot deals: Various food discounts, including buy-one-get-one offers, flash deals, and up to 60% off food prices. Participating restaurants can be identified by the “Hot Deals Every Meal” label on their storefront.

3. Stackable discounts: Multiple discounts can be applied in one order:

Up to 60% off food prices, denoted by the “Hot Deals Every Meal” label.

Up to 100 baht off food costs with coupons collected from the “Collect More Discounts” section, applicable when meeting the minimum order requirement. Participating restaurants have the “Collect More Discounts” label.

Up to 20 baht off delivery fees for orders over 150 baht within a 5-kilometre radius, and up to 10 kilometres in designated areas. Participating restaurants show the “Free Delivery, Worth it” label, covering over 130,000 eateries, or free delivery for zero baht.

Experience the “Cheapest Every Day” on the LINE MAN platform starting today.

Terms and conditions apply as specified by the company.