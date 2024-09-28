Flooding from Doi Suthep damages temple in Chiang Mai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A torrent of muddy water from Doi Suthep wreaked havoc at Wat Phala, located at the base of the mountain in Chiang Mai, severely damaging the temple’s roof and walls. This sudden flood followed continuous heavy rains in the region.

Reporters highlighted the aftermath of the relentless downpour that drenched Chiang Mai city and Doi Suthep yesterday, September 27. The murky waters originating from the mountain surged rapidly, causing flash floods that inundated Sriwichai Road on Doi Suthep in Suthep subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district.

The powerful floodwaters coursed through forest areas and impacted Wat Phala at the mountain’s base. The temple’s grounds were particularly affected by the intense rainwater and floodwaters, rated at a level 10 force. This natural onslaught caused significant damage to various parts of the temple. A post by the Wat Phalad-Skatakami Facebook page described the severity of the situation:

“Nothing is weaker than water, yet nothing can resist it. The bridge and surrounding structures were severely impacted due to the heavy water retention at the hill. The damage extended to the roofs, side walls, and the foundations, which were eroded by the forceful water seeping from the mountain caves behind.”

The post further emphasised the intensity and colour of the floodwaters, noting they were dark brown and highly forceful as they flooded the temple grounds.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai continues to experience heavy rainfall, leading to landslides at four different locations on Doi Suthep. One such landslide caused a collapse at the entrance to the cable car area. The Office of Irrigation Region 1 issued a warning about the floodwaters from Doi Suthep flowing into Chiang Mai city.

The same office released Announcement No. 12 indicating that Station P.1 at Nawarat Bridge in Mueang Chiang Mai district recorded a water level of 4.22 metres, which is 0.52 metres above the riverbank level. The water volume was measured at 496 cubic metres per second, which remains at a critical level but shows signs of gradual decline.

Local officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of the residents and infrastructure. The floods have already caused significant disruption, and the local community is urged to stay alert and heed the warnings issued by the officials, reported KhaoSod.