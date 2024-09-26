Lawyer urges probe into temple fund embezzlement scandal

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A lawyer has called for an investigation into the Deputy Director of the National Office of Buddhism, questioning the handling of a temple fund embezzlement case involving the official’s ex-wife. The lawyer demands a probe into the asset seizure and the vetting process before the appointment.

Lawyer Thammarat Sarapanya, representing the Chueamjit family, and Praphan Kittiruedeekul, Secretary-General of the Organisation for the Protection of Buddhism for Peace, visited the Central Investigation Bureau to present evidence and requested an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Division.

They specifically want to scrutinise the National Office of Buddhism and its handling of a 2018 case where the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct sentenced the ex-wife of Booncherd Kittitharankul to 20 years in prison and ordered her to pay 12 million baht (US$367,355) in damages for embezzling temple funds. Booncherd currently serves as the Deputy Director of the National Office of Buddhism and was the Director of the Pathum Thani Provincial Office of Buddhism at the time.

Thammarat questioned why Booncherd had not been prosecuted and whether the assets shared with his ex-wife had been seized. He raised concerns about the vetting process for Booncherd’s appointment as Deputy Director, citing the need for thorough background checks.

“I want the police to examine whether Booncherd’s qualifications were properly vetted before his appointment.

“This case involves 10 million baht (US$305,960) in damages, yet it has not garnered public attention. In contrast, the Chueamjit family’s case, with just five complainants and damages of around 50,000 baht (US$1,530), has drawn significant public interest.

Praphan added his perspective, arguing that the case should be referred to as the National Office of Buddhism Embezzlement rather than the Temple Fund Embezzlement. He explained that in 2018, the head of the National Office of Buddhism had inquired with various temples about their maintenance fund shortfalls, promising to allocate funds, reported KhaoSod.

However, the temples were instructed to report a shortage of 20 million baht (US$612,260), of which only 5 million baht (US$153,000) would be provided, while the remaining 15 million baht (US$459,000) was supposed to be reserved for other temples, Praphan said.

“The temples trusted the officials and signed off on the amounts, unaware that the remaining 15 million baht (US$459,000) was being embezzled. Therefore, it is more accurate to call it National Office of Buddhism Embezzlement rather than Temple Fund Embezzlement.”