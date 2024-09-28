Man bitten by snake on Phatthalung mountain shares survival story (video)

Photo from screenshot of @arunsrisuwan512 TikTok video

A Thai man shared a TikTok video about his last trip where he was bitten by a snake at night on a mountain. He used survival skills passed down through generations to handle the situation, but netizens advised against his methods, calling them dangerous.

On TikTok, user @arunsrisuwan512 posted a video describing his experience of being bitten by a green pit viper on his foot while fishing on the Banthat Mountain Range in the southern province of Phatthalung. The incident occurred after dinner, when he was preparing to fish. He used a plant resembling a vine to tie around his ankle above the bite to manage the situation temporarily. The bite caused swelling on the outer part of his foot, and he used traditional remedies like herbal oil and painkillers to alleviate the pain and reduce inflammation.

“The snake bit the back of my foot. The inner part of my sole isn’t swollen yet, but the outer part is. I used a traditional herb to bind the wound, applied herbal oil, and took painkillers to manage the pain until I could reach home and then go to the hospital.”

Descending the mountain at night proved challenging, but he managed to reach home and later sought medical attention. He was hospitalised for seven days before being discharged to continue his recovery at home. The video drew numerous comments, especially advising against the method of tying above the bite wound. Commenters suggested that it could do more harm than good, such as causing tissue damage due to restricted blood flow.

One user commented, “Tying it is outdated knowledge. My brother was bitten by a cobra, and the worst part was the necrosis from tying his leg, which required surgery to remove the dead tissue and graft healthy flesh from his thigh. It was a painful ordeal, especially for a five year old.”

The TikTok user’s family has a history of practising traditional snake venom treatments. His grandmother is the fourth-generation practitioner of this traditional healing art, and it appears he is next in line to inherit these practices, reported KhaoSod.

