Flash flood in Doi Khun Tan claims elderly woman’s life

A devastating flash flood in Doi Khun Tan National Park claimed the life of an elderly woman, whose body was swept away for 3 kilometres. The incident, described as the worst in 70 years, has left a community in mourning.

Flash floods from Doi Khun Tan National Park swept away the home of Sameur Suksai, approximately 70 years old, in Wiang Tan.

Her house, newly built by villagers who had pooled their resources to help the impoverished woman, was due to be handed over today. However, the unexpected floodwaters from Mae Tan Creek carried the entire house away, with Sameur inside.

Villagers later found her body 3 kilometres downstream, entangled in weeds and caught on an electrical pole near Ban Mae Tan Noi. The rapid waters had swept her from Ban Pang Pong-Pang Sai through the creek, highlighting the flood’s severe impact.

The floodwaters, originating from the high peaks of Doi Khun Tan National Park, affected several upstream villages, including Ban Pang Pong-Pang Sai and Ban Huai Lian in Wiang Tan, Hang Chat district, Lampang province. Within four hours, the water reached Ban Cham in Pong Yang Khok subdistrict, Hang Chat district, much faster than the usual six hours it would typically take.

The massive and fast-moving water flow inundated Ban Cham, the lowest point in the Pong Yang Khok subdistrict, impacting over 1,000 households in various villages. Floodwaters engulfed Ban Cham Temple, the local fresh market, and the former site of Ban Cham School, with water levels ranging from 1 metre to over 2 metres in the lowest areas.

Emergency evacuation

Officials urgently evacuated the elderly, children, and bedridden patients as water levels continued to rise, marking this as the most severe flood in 70 years.

“This is the worst flood we’ve seen in seven decades,” a local official commented, noting that a previous flood on September 21 had already caused significant damage but was less severe than this current disaster.

Additionally, the floodwaters disrupted the bypass road between Ko Kha and Hang Chat districts, with water levels exceeding 2 metres and strong currents making the route impassable.

Officials closed the road to all traffic, directing vehicles to use the main routes through Mueang Lampang District instead, reported KhaoSod.

This bypass road is usually a popular shortcut for drivers from Bangkok heading to Lamphun and Chiang Mai, but today it remains inaccessible. The situation remains critical, with water levels stable but the threat of further heavy rain could exacerbate flooding.