Bangkok residents invited to apply as lottery draw officials

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has announced an opportunity for the public to become lottery draw officials, with applications open until late next month. Residents of Bangkok and its metropolitan areas may apply.

The GLO shared a post via Facebook yesterday, September 27 inviting the public to join as officials for the lottery draw. The recruitment message specified the following criteria and details about the application process:

Only residents living in Bangkok and its surrounding metropolitan areas are eligible to apply for the position of lottery draw official. Each lottery draw will have one official selected from the applicants.

Applications can be submitted through the GLO’s website from September 23 (starting at 7.30am) until October 24 (up until 12am).

The announcement of the selected officials will be made on November 8 through the GLO’s website.

This initiative aims to engage the public in the lottery draw process, ensuring transparency and fair play. The open invitation allows for broader participation, fostering trust in the lottery system.

Selected officials will have the responsibility of overseeing the draw process, ensuring that it is conducted fairly and without any bias. This approach not only increases transparency but also allows citizens to play an active role in a key public process, reported KhaoSod.

“We encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to the integrity of our lottery system.”

