Heavy rain and flash floods expected across Bangkok and regions

Heavy rain is expected in Bangkok and several other regions warns the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). Residents are advised to prepare for potential flash floods, especially in hilly and low-lying areas, due to intense rainfall and accumulated precipitation.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that an easterly wind wave will cover the lower northern region, lower northeastern region, central region, eastern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea.

These conditions are likely to result in heavy rain in certain areas of the northern, lower northeastern, and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern and southern regions. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods, particularly in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

Wind and wave conditions in the Andaman Sea, southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be mild, with waves around 1 metre high. However, in areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

The northern region will experience thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with heavy rain expected in some parts, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet.

The lowest temperatures will range between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperatures will be between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The southwest wind will blow at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are predicted for 40% of the area, with heavy rain in specific locations such as Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest. The southeast wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region is expected to have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.

The lowest temperatures will be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The southeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in certain parts such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The southeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea is expected to have waves around 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in parts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperatures will be between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The southeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) will also have thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The east wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in some parts. The lowest temperatures will be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and the highest will range from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The southeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.