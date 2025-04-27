Democrat Party leader calls for change amidst crisis before anniversary

Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party, underscored the importance of embracing change amidst a significant crisis as the party approaches its 80th anniversary.

During the annual general meeting at the Miracle Grand Hotel yesterday, April 26, Chalermchai, who also holds the position of Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, highlighted that the party is in a serious predicament, with only 25 seats in Parliament.

Over its nearly 80-year history, the party has faced numerous challenges, experiencing both successes and setbacks, typical in the political arena. However, the loss of MP seats over the past decade and a half signals not just a crisis but a transformation in the social landscape, as stated by Chalermchai.

“We must accept reality. Our next step is to have the courage to change to progress with stability while preserving our principles and ideals.”

Reflecting on his 2019 election defeat, Chalermchai expressed pride in his refusal to engage in vote-buying, maintaining a commitment to clean democracy despite limited public acknowledgement. He defended the party’s decision to join the government, asserting it was in the national and public interest.

The party’s decision to join the government over the last seven months was strictly in line with party regulations, free from personal agendas, he emphasised.

Chalermchai also advocated for creating opportunities for the younger generation within the party, expressing confidence that more young individuals will join and collaborate with them.

Addressing the entertainment complex bill, which seems to be causing division within the government coalition, Chalermchai indicated that the Democrat Party would deliberate its position after discussions among party executives and members of Parliament.

He committed to working closely with party members to restore the Democrats’ historical electoral success, showing unwavering determination.

“The party’s ultimate and clearest goal is for the Democrat Party to return strong.”

In December 2023, Chalermchai was elected as the party leader, succeeding Jurin Laksanawisit, who resigned following the poor outcome of the May 14 elections, where the party won fewer than half the seats it secured in 2019.

This leadership election revealed a pronounced division within the party, resulting in several members departing after former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Janejira Rattanapian was appointed as the party’s new spokesperson during yesterday’s meeting. An 11-member committee was also established to vet election candidates under the party’s banner, reported Bangkok Post.