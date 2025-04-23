Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A devastating fire ravaged the three-storey warehouse of the Thai Human Imagery Museum in Nakhon Chaisri district, Nakhon Pathom province, causing substantial damage estimated at over 10 million baht.

The fire, which broke out today, April 23, destroyed the warehouse, although the museum’s exhibition space, featuring lifelike sculptures of Buddhist monks, former kings, and scenes from Thailand’s past, remained unharmed.

The blaze was first reported at 6.30am, with at least 10 fire engines and crews rushing to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for two hours before finally bringing the fire under control. Despite their best efforts, the warehouse, measuring 10 metres by 25 metres, was destroyed.

The warehouse housed valuable materials, with the first floor storing fibreglass, thinners, oil, and other chemicals used in crafting the museum’s iconic wax and fibreglass sculptures.

The upper floors were packed with these lifelike images, including those of revered Buddhist monks. Fortunately, workers at the museum noticed smoke coming from the building early enough to rescue around 10 of the most treasured images, saving them from the destructive fire.

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Highlight Travel

“Although the warehouse has been destroyed, we are relieved that the museum’s main exhibits were not affected,” said a museum spokesperson.

“We are grateful to the staff who acted quickly to save some of the most important pieces. This loss is significant, but we remain committed to preserving the cultural heritage we showcase.”

Despite the considerable damage to the warehouse, which had been home to numerous invaluable works of art, the museum itself was not impacted by the fire.

The Thai Human Imagery Museum, known for its unique and intricate sculptures, continues to serve as a popular tourist attraction, offering visitors a fascinating look at Thailand’s history and cultural icons.

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Ticket2Attraction

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials are focusing on the possibility of an electrical fault or mishap involving the flammable materials stored inside the warehouse, reported Bangkok Post.

The museum is expected to work closely with local officials to assess the damage and begin the long road to recovery.

The loss of these irreplaceable sculptures is a blow to the museum’s rich cultural collection, but it remains to be seen how the organisation will move forward with repairs and the future of the museum’s exhibitions.

