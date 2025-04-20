Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost

Ryan Turner
Fire devastates Ayutthaya home, numerous pets lost
Photo via KhaoSod

A fire engulfed a single-storey house in Mueang Lam Ta Sao, Wang Noi district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province yesterday, April 19, resulting in extensive damage and the deaths of numerous pets. The owner attempted to rescue his animals but was restrained by emergency services.

The incident was reported at 10.31pm yesterday, Police Lieutenant Phuriwat Pansrikaeng from Wang Noi Police Station responded alongside local fire services and the Phutthaisawan Foundation. The blaze, intensified by strong winds and surrounding rubbish piles, took over 30 minutes to contain. The house was destroyed.

Three cats and multiple dogs died from smoke inhalation and burns. Emergency services managed to save approximately 10 cats. During the fire, 40 year old homeowner, Thanapon, tried to enter the burning building to save his pets, sustaining minor burns in the process.

Thanapon explained that although the house was repossessed, he had been temporarily residing there. He collected and sorted rubbish for a living, and the electricity had been cut off for some time, resulting in the accumulation of waste around the property. The fire started while he was out shopping, and the cause remains unknown.

Police are coordinating with forensic officers from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya to investigate the cause of the fire and proceed with legal actions if deemed necessary, reported KhaoSod.

Rescued cats | Photo via KhaoSod

In related fire news, a blaze erupted in a Ratchaburi community on April 13, burning over 20 rooms. Police and firefighters, including over 10 fire engines from neighbouring areas, responded to the scene. Strong winds and exploding gas cylinders intensified the blaze.

In similar news, a tourist boat, the Aor Subpiti, carrying a family of four and two crew members, caught fire near Koh Kut in Trat province around 11.40am on April 11, as they were returning from a coral diving trip. The boat’s engine reportedly exploded, engulfing the vessel in flames. All six individuals were rescued by volunteers and transported to Koh Kut Hospital.

