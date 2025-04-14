Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out in the Rong Thoop community in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi province, destroying over 20 rooms. The incident occurred at 1.40pm yesterday, April 13 and involved several fire engines mobilised to extinguish the blaze.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachai Boonin of Ban Pong Police Station received the report and notified Police Colonel Kobchoke Lektragul, the station chief, before heading to the scene.

Firefighters from the Ban Pong Municipality’s Disaster Relief Department and volunteers from Ruam Jai Karn Kusol Ratchaburi Foundation worked to control the fire, which was exacerbated by strong winds and exploding gas cylinders. Over 10 fire engines were called in from nearby areas.

Residents frantically assisted in evacuating bedridden patients and valuables from the burning rooms. Emergency services took over an hour to bring the fire under control.

Initial inspections revealed that more than 20 rooms were damaged, with one emergency responder sustaining minor injuries. Fortunately, no residents were injured or killed. Sopita, the owner of a nearby noodle shop, reported smelling smoke and seeing black smoke rising from behind the buildings.

Within 10 minutes, the blaze had engulfed the entire row of wooden rental rooms, prompting residents to evacuate the bedridden, pets, and other valuables.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initial investigations indicated that the fire originated from a middle-right room used for storing old items in a wooden building over 60 years old. The room was locked by the owner, who had left for an errand.

Neighbours heard sparks before the fire ignited and spread rapidly to adjacent rooms, causing extensive damage. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause and have coordinated with the Ratchaburi Provincial Forensic Office for a detailed investigation and damage assessment.

Narasinh Arunbanjerdkul, Ban Pong Municipality’s deputy, stated that the local government opened the Mueang Khon Ngam Sports Centre to provide temporary shelter and assistance for those affected. The centre is also a collection point for donations, with provisions such as boxed meals, bedding, and daily essentials available for the displaced, reported KhaoSod.

Bedridden patients were transferred to Ban Pong Hospital for care. Those wishing to make donations can do so at the Muang Khon Ngam Sports Centre in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province.

Thailand News
