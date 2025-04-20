Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai

Photo via KhaoSod

Two specially trained rescue elephants, Plai Valentine and Plai Saenchamp, have been deployed to assist officials in clearing areas devastated by a summer storm in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai province.

The storm caused significant damage, toppling century-old trees onto shops and homes, obstructing routes, and posing dangers to several subdistrict communities.

Yesterday, April 19, a combined team of rescue elephants, officials, and mahouts worked to restore safety to the community. The elephants, from the Ban Chang Trakulsan at Du Chang Du Doi in Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai, were brought in to help, reported KhaoSod.

Under the care of Phra Khru Aod from Wat Chedi Luang, both elephants are specially trained in rescue operations across mountainous, aquatic, and elevated terrains. The elephants, working closely with their mahouts, lifted and moved large branches and logs that blocked roads and homes.

Their collaboration with machinery such as backhoes and cranes significantly sped up relief efforts.

Phra Khru Aod highlighted the importance of elephants from Ban Chang Trakulsan, noting their excellent training for disaster relief missions. He observed the severe impact on locals and how the elephants’ involvement strengthened the rescue team’s efforts.

Rescue elephants aid storm recovery in Chiang Mai | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In similar news, the Thai government has denounced false online claims requesting donations for military working dogs engaged in earthquake rescue operations, clarifying that these K-9 units receive comprehensive care and do not require public funding.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphlang emphasised on March 30 that these search dogs are under the care of army veterinarians, undergo regular health assessments, and are handled by specialists adhering to strict safety protocols.

In other news, a car care centre in Chon Buri has unexpectedly gone viral for offering elephant baths as a promotional service. A charming video and photo of an elephant happily enjoying a bath at the centre, shared by a Facebook user on March 20, rapidly gained popularity online, attracting thousands of likes and shares.

