Phuket landslide probe delayed due to missing evidence

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 20, 2025
Photo via Department of Mineral Resources/Phuket News

The investigation into the fatal landslide in Kata, Phuket, which occurred last August and resulted in 13 deaths and numerous injuries, has been delayed as Karon Police are awaiting further documentation to confirm whether construction was a contributing factor.

The questioning of victims has been concluded, but additional documents are needed, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkasak Kwanwan, Senior Inspector at Karon Police Station. He stated the necessity for a document to establish how construction contributed to negligence.

Pol. Lt. Col. Ekkasak concluded that illegal construction at the Big Buddha Viewpoint was not the sole cause of the landslide. He noted that other factors, such as natural disasters and geological conditions, also played a role.

Photo via Chalermpong Saengdee/Phuket News

The landslide investigation report by the Department of Mineral Resources identified the illegal construction as a contributing factor. The landslide occurred on protected forest land managed by the Royal Forest Department.

Before questioning the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha Foundation 45 and its president, Suporn Wanichkul, a detailed statement from Phongsakorn Kangwan, Director of the Office of Mineral Resources Region 4, is required to clarify the construction’s role in the landslide and potential negligence.

Pol. Lt. Col. Ekkasak declined to comment on whether his request for further confirmation contradicts the existing report by the Department of Mineral Resources. Meanwhile, the Phuket Bar Association has requested the Phuket Governor’s Office to have Phongsakorn confirm the investigation findings with the police and provide any additional documentation supporting claims of negligence against the foundation and its president.

A promise made

Phuket Bar Association President Rungnapa Phutkaew met with Vice Governor Adul Chutong on April 2 to discuss the case and seek justice for the affected individuals. Adul assured full support for the investigation.

In January and February, officers questioned only seven surviving victims. Watcharapong Sornchai, a village representative and victim, expressed disappointment over the halted questioning since February. He reported a personal loss of approximately 10 million baht and highlighted others’ losses, urging accountability.

Watcharapong noted that charges of illegal construction and encroachment filed by the Phuket office of the Royal Forest Department against the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha Foundation 45 and its president are already with the prosecutor, awaiting trial. However, he lamented the slow progress in their case, reported Phuket News.

Some victims voiced frustration over the case’s stagnation at the police station and the lack of an apology from the foundation. Despite confirmation from the Department of Mineral Resources Region 4 Office that construction contributed to the landslide, the case remains with Karon Police Station, with no indication of being forwarded to the prosecutor.

