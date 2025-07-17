Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

The tranquil village of Ban Yang Noi in Surin province erupted in joyous celebration as news broke of a staggering 6 million baht lottery win that has forever altered the destiny of Ta Noi and Yai Phon and their loved ones.

The air was thick with anticipation yesterday, July 16, as families across Thailand tuned in for the much-awaited government lottery results. For Ta Noi and Yai Phon, it started like any other lottery day – a hopeful flutter, a quick check of their ticket, number 245324, against the announced winning digits.

Then, a moment of stunned silence, followed by an eruption of disbelief and elation. The first prize, a life-changing sum of 6 million baht, was theirs. The two-digit ending prize was also revealed as 26, adding another layer of excitement to the momentous occasion.

The incredible news quickly spread like wildfire through the community, reaching well beyond their immediate family.

Piam Jongjairak, a local Facebook user, was among the first to share the heartwarming triumph, posting a jubilant message that resonated with joy, reported KhaoSod.

“The first prize ticket is here at Ban Yang Noi, Tha Tum subdistrict, Tha Tum district, Surin province. Congratulations to Ta Noi and Yai Phon,” he wrote, his words echoing the collective happiness of the community.

Accompanying the viral post was a truly touching photograph – a snapshot of pure, unbridled joy. The image captured the entire family, young and old, gathered in a tight embrace, their faces beaming with happiness and relief. Front and centre, proudly displayed for all to see, was the golden ticket, a symbol of their newfound fortune.

