Husband’s violent assault on wife in Samut Sakhon sparks outrage

In Samut Sakhon, social activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang, accompanied 32 year old Bua to Krathum Baen Police Station yesterday, July 16. The visit aimed to provide further testimony regarding the severe violence inflicted upon her by her husband.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including facial burns from a hot iron, and endured beatings and physical restraint. According to the police, she was also sexually assaulted during the incident.

Gun Jompalang shared that Bua reached out to him for assistance after escaping from her home through a window. The couple, married for around nine years, have two sons aged six and seven. Although they have separated, they remain legally married.

Gun Jompalang claimed that the woman’s husband boasted that even if he killed her, he would not face imprisonment due to his father’s connections with numerous police officers in Samut Sakhon.

Police Colonel So Suetrongpanit, superintendent of Krathum Baen Police Station, refuted any connections with the suspect.

The victim reported that the assault took place on June 12 at approximately 6pm when she went to the house to collect her children. She was held captive for two days before managing to escape and reporting the incident to the police on June 14.

She noted this was the fourth assault this year, with three being particularly severe. Her husband applied a hot iron to her face and legs. She has been receiving treatment for over 20 days and still bears burn scars and open wounds.

Expressing fear for her safety, the woman revealed her husband had sent threatening messages, coercing her to withdraw the complaint.

The police confirmed the case is being processed, stating the suspect has been questioned and has not absconded.

Samut Sakhon’s Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development is offering psychological support and arranging safe accommodation for the victim.

Gun Jompalang asserted his commitment to pursuing the case, describing the violence as barbaric and claiming it had destroyed the woman’s future. He arranged employment for her at a factory owned by a team member but withheld its location for safety reasons.

The police stated they are compiling medical evidence and witness statements before formally charging the suspect, reported Bangkok Post.

